Coach Garry and Mrs. Davison Statement about Move from Tenaha ISD

"The two worst days I have had in education were having to walk into the locker room and tell the kids that have battled, fought and laid it on the line for me that I am leaving!! I am really going to miss my girls!! To all of my Tenaha girls that have played for me, I can't thank you enough for giving me everything you had; you are my heroes!!

This year has been a tough year; lost two really, really close friends (Runt & Coach Dagley)!! They had such an impact on me and my family. We are better for having them in our lives!! I will miss my Tenaha work family as well!! When I left Saltillo, I said when you cut me I will always bleed blue and yellow. Now, it will have Tiger stripes mixed in!!

I am excited and grateful to announce that Mistie and I will be teaching and coaching at Chapel Hill High School just outside of Mount Pleasant. We can't wait to get there and get started!! Lady Devils I will give you everything I have!! Let's get to work!!

Coach D!"

There aren't words to describe how impactful the Davison family has been to the Tenaha community. We will miss the fun and smiles they both bring to our Tiger family, not to mention the hard work, dedication and character they have always shown each and every student, athlete, staff, faculty and community member. Thank you for sharing your time and family with us; you will all be TREMENDOUSLY missed!! Best of luck and we are so happy you will be a bit closer to home.

You'll always have a home in Tenaha...Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger!!