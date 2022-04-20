Missing Persons: Marcus Dewaynn Roberts

On 04/16/2022, at approximately 1:42 P.M. It was reported by a family member, to the Center Police Department, that one Marcus Dewaynn Roberts, a 51-year-old black male, approximately 6’ 0 tall, and approximately 250 pounds, has been missing since 04/03/2022.

Mr. Roberts was last seen by his mother at her residence of 602 Martin Luther King Drive. Mr. Roberts was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, and had been carrying a fishing pole that day.

Mr. Roberts may have been a passenger in a black in color Ford F150, accompanied by a white male and a white female, direction of travel unknown. The family of Mr. Roberts, along with the Center Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Roberts and or any information leading to his whereabouts.

Please contact the Center Police Department at (936) 598-2788, with any information.