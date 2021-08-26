Whataburger Job Fair Information

WHO: Whataburger

WHAT: Whataburger is hosting local job fair in Tyler; seeking to hire for all positions including Operating Partners, Restaurant Managers, Team Leaders and Team Members

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 26: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: 16772 FM 2493 Tyler, TX 75703

CONTACT: Alexandra Ruffo, Apron for Whataburger, 210-548-3661

WHATABURGER SEEKING INTERESTED CANDIDATES TO JOIN GROWING EAST TEXAS TEAM

Whataburger hiring in Tyler for all positions

TYLER, Texas – This Thursday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Whataburger is hosting a day-long job fair at its restaurant located at 16772 FM 2493 in Tyler. Known for serving up a little hometown fun alongside its famous burgers and extraordinary customer service, Whataburger plans to add employees with all levels of experience, referred to as Family Members, to join the growing team in Tyler and surrounding areas.

Whataburger is hiring for all positions, including Operating Partners, Restaurant Managers, Team Leaders and Team Members, offering competitive pay, benefits and flexible scheduling. By joining the Whataburger Family, employees are automatically placed into Whataburger’s Restaurant Career Development Program, putting them on the path to growth from day one.

Whataburger Operating Partners are the heart and soul of the brand. They are business leaders who run multimillion-dollar restaurants and have fun doing it. Why? Because they are empowered to tap into their entrepreneurial spirit to get the job done.

Whataburger makes sure Operating Partners share in the success of the business by paying an average of six figures or more, including bonuses of up to 150 percent of their target incentive. And the company also cares about quality of life. While Whataburger is open 24/7 to serve guests, its Operating Partners enjoy a five-day workweek. This allows many to coach their kids’ sports teams, volunteer for their favorite nonprofit or make time for the things they love to do outside the office. Whataburger Family Members work hard and play hard!

Restaurant Managers have the potential to make up to $55,000 a year (based on both market and performance) and lead teams of 60 people or more. The position also includes industry-leading health, dental and vision benefits, paid vacation and 401(k) benefits.

"We’re on the hunt for friendly, hardworking people to join our rapidly-expanding East Texas Whataburger family,” said Ray Haskins, Chief Operating Officer, DKT Investments. “As a Whataburger employee, you’ll join a thriving work environment with competitive wages and benefits that awards growth potential. Whether just starting in the workforce or looking for new opportunities, Whataburger has a position to suit your needs.”

Whataburger representatives will be on-site at the event to take applications and conduct interviews. Candidates may also apply by texting ‘Whataburger967’ to 85000 or by visiting www. dktinvestmentsjobs.com.

About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 850 locations across its 14-state footprint, and sales of more than $2.8 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com or pivot-you.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers.