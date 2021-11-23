TAMUT's Nursing Program is Ranked 3rd in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s nursing program was recently ranked as the 3rd best nursing program in Texas by Incredible Health. The rankings were made using specific data from each university’s nursing program, including graduation rate, National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) passing rates, Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accreditation, programs offered, and tuition costs.

The nursing program at A&M-Texarkana boasts a 100% NCLEX passing rate for each of the past three graduating classes. The NCLEX is designed to test the competency of nursing school graduates in the U.S. and Canada, and is developed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Both the bachelor’s and master’s in nursing programs at A&M-Texarkana are accredited by the CCNE, an autonomous national accreditation agency as recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s nursing program ranks third in the list, sitting behind only The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Rounding out the top eleven nursing programs are the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Houston, Texas State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Texas Woman’s University, The University of Texas at El Paso, University of Texas at Tyler, and University of the Incarnate Word.

“We are thrilled to be ranked so highly among the nursing programs throughout the state,” said A&M-Texarkana Director of Nursing Dr. Heather Mc Knight. “We have an exceptional program that includes world-class facilities. Not only do we have a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX exam for three straight years, but each spring our graduates have typically been offered and accepted their first positions several weeks before graduation.”

“I think this ranking speaks volumes about the quality of our nursing program as well as the quality of the professors who teach the classes,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “If you add our high rate of passing the licensure exam to the fact that we have one of the lowest four-year tuition rates in Texas, A&M-Texarkana offers a tremendous value to nursing students.”

For more information about the nursing programs offered at Texas A&M University-Texarkana visit www.tamut.edu or send an email to nursing@tamut.edu. To view the full published list of the best nursing schools in Texas visit https://www.incrediblehealth.com/blog/best-nursing-schools-in-texas/.