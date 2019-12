Used 2014 HyundaiSanta Fe Sport 2.4L SUVVIN: 5XYZU3LB6EG220223Stock: H17540AAOdometer93,892 milesFuel Economy20.0/27.0 mpg City/HwyExterior ColorFrost White PearlInterior ColorGrayBody/SeatingSUV/5 seatsTransmission6 speed automaticDrivetrainfront-wheelEngine2.4L I-4 cyl ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!